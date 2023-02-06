Grizzly bear
Courtesy photo | brigachtal from Pixabay

Federal wildlife officials on Friday morning announced they will again consider surrendering management of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem’s grizzly bears, giving jurisdiction to the states.

The news came in the form of a “90-day finding” in response to petitions submitted by Wyoming, Montana and Idaho early last year. Federal officials were persuaded by Montana and Wyoming’s petitions, but told Idaho wildlife managers their petition did not contain “substantial, credible information” and to go back to the drawing board.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

