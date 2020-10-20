POWELL — As a grizzly bear chased a wounded elk into the river in the Hayden Valley in Yellowstone National Park, a Cody wildlife photographer trained her video camera on the surprising series of events. The result of B.E. Judson’s effort gave the world a somewhat hard to watch, yet intimate and educational view of a day in the life of predator and prey.
What may be a common event outside the view of visitors became a rare glimpse of the savage nature of wild places. The video has been viewed by more than 1.3 million people since being posted to YouTube on Sept. 18. The boar took down the injured bull and soon became a star in the region’s grizzly population; the bear defended its cache of meat over the following days during the hyperphagia of fall.
“I was stunned to see the grizzly follow the elk into the river, particularly since I didn’t see it in the timber as the elk first entered the river,” the Cody resident said in the comments section of her YouTube video.
“Yellowstone National Park wildlife managers, biologists, and science researchers have tools to keep track of some of the wildlife population with electronic collars or ear tags, but visitors like myself are, on occasion, simply lucky,” she said.
In the case of this massive bruin, tracking bear #791 prior to the attack was made difficult after it slipped its radio telemetry collar the previous year. Yet, the bear is believed to be well known by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, having previously been given a second chance at life in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Game and Fish large carnivore biologists relocated the bear to an area just outside of the park after documented conflicts with livestock producers.
“Relocation basically gives a bear at least one more chance it wouldn’t have had,” said Wyoming Game and Fish Large Carnivore Section Supervisor Dan Thompson.
The Game and Fish has been relocating grizzlies since the species was listed for protections under the Endangered Species Act in 1975. The department averages about 20 relocations a year in a labor-intensive process involving multiple agencies and boots on the ground.
In 2010, a record 49 grizzly bears were relocated. But in the past decade, there have been fewer bears moved. Thompson explained the ability to find available habitat is more difficult as the species has reached its carrying capacity inside their core habitat within the greater Yellowstone ecosystem and, especially now as more people are seeking outdoor recreation during the pandemic, areas safe to move one of the area’s apex predators.
There have been a lower number of relocations this year, but there are also a lot more people in the habitat. The public’s tolerance for moving bears is growing thin, Thompson said. “We’ve had increased incidences of human injuries and pretty significant conflicts during hyperphagia” — the time when bears become obsessed with feeding prior to entering hibernation.