wind turbines farm stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

CASPER — Some of them had been waiting more than a decade, but a slate of TransWest Express company leaders and federal and state officials smiled Tuesday afternoon as their shovels hit the Earth to usher in a new phase of the TransWest Express Transmission Project, a high-voltage power line that will carry renewable energy from southern Wyoming to California, Arizona and Nevada.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, as well Gov. Mark Gordon and other Wyoming, Utah and Nevada state officials, attended the project’s groundbreaking south of Sinclair where the northern terminal for TransWest’s 3,000-megawatt, 732-mile transmission line will sit once the Denver-based developer finishes construction.

