CODY — The Preserve Our Cody Neighborhoods Group, which opposes constructing a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple off Skyline Drive, has asked to “intervene” in the church’s lawsuit to ensure its interests will be represented throughout the proceedings.
On July 24, a motion to intervene was filed, which is typically filed by a third party who was not named in an existing civil case, but who has a personal stake in the outcome of said case.
The motion was filed by the group’s attorney, Debra Wendtland of Sheridan.
“This case is an unlawful appeal ... that is unsupported by required findings of fact and conclusions of law,” she wrote in the motion.
The Preserve Our Cody Neighborhoods Group is “legally entitled to intervene in this unlawful appeal to protect their substantial, immediate and pecuniary interests that, but for their admission, such interests will be unrepresented in this matter,” the motion read.
Wendtland said the Preserve our Cody Neighborhoods Group had the right to intervene in the case because they are “landowners that either adjoin or live near the site proposed” for the temple and because they have “actively opposed” the temple application out of concerns it will create “specific harms to them.”
Those “specific harms” include, according to Wendtland, loss of the viewshed, increased traffic, increased light, increased density, stormwater runoff and “numerous violations” of the Cody City Municipal Code, the motion said.
Wendtland further said the LDS’ suit against the city of Cody’s Planning and Zoning board was “erroneously attempting to appeal” a P&Z decision “that is not final and therefore not yet appealable.”
The LDS Church sued the city planning and zoning board on a voting technicality, arguing that when the board voted 3-2 in favor of the site plan at its June 15 meeting, the site plan passed rather than failed.
Board chair Carson Rowley said approval of the site plan failed because a majority of the seven member board did not vote in favor of it.