A group representing a federal environmental specialist blasted the Bureau of Land Management last week after the agency filed new termination papers against him.
Public Employees for Environmental Ethics calls Walter Loewen a whistleblower who is being unfairly sacked after he sought to protect nesting raptors during the approval of the Delaware-sized Converse County Oil and Gas project.
The BLM had told Cheyenne resident Loewen in February that it was firing him for poor performance.
BLM conducted a personnel hearing in March at which PEER defended Loewen. Among other things, PEER said BLM Deputy State Director for Minerals and Land Duane Spencer should recuse himself as the “deciding officer” in the personnel matter because of his “involvement in related facts that led to [Loewen’s] removal.”
The agency on June 17 wrote Loewen that it was dropping the case. The same day, BLM sent a second memo to Loewen again proposing his termination. Although the agency named a new deciding officer — a BLM official in Idaho — PEER said the second termination proposal was “based on the same issues” as the original one.
The new notice, however, transformed the initial allegations against Loewen from a poor-performance case into one of misconduct, PEER stated.
The real reason for the proposed firing is because Loewen “got crosswise with senior officials” after raising worries about the potential loss of nesting sites for ferruginous hawks, kestrels, owls and other raptors, PEER claims. Loewen raised the worries during approval of the 5,000-well oil and gas field. BLM “compounded those concerns by removing key restrictions on drilling and other work during bird breeding and nesting periods,” PEER said in a statement.
WyoFile sought a reaction from the federal agency but “BLM does not comment on personnel matters,” spokesman Brad Purdy wrote in an email.
Former Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt approved the development of the 5,000-well field Dec. 23, 2020. In doing so, the BLM waived protection for 98 raptor nesting sites.
The agency said the waiver allows “relief from timing limitation stipulations … over the project’s 10-year development period.” Those stipulations were designed to protect birds’ breeding and nesting seasons. PEER said there are 1,500 non-eagle raptor nests in the project area.
With the waiver, operators may be eligible to develop in sensitive areas after they implement measures “to minimize environmental impacts,” BLM wrote WyoFile earlier this year. Each “relief” would last a year and more than 98 could be approved.
Approval of the field came despite widespread objections that development would unjustifiably fragment wildlife habitat, doom greater sage grouse breeding leks and use more than twice the amount of water predicted in BLM estimates. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department wrote that the BLM had chosen a development option “most impactful” to wildlife.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency joined the chorus of critics saying the BLM improperly used an “alternative approach” to predicting air pollution from the proposed oil and gas field near Douglas.
The developers, represented by EOG Resources Inc. spokesman Creighton Welch, have said in a statement the approved plan provides “ample protection for wildlife, habitat and other resources.”