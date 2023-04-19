children talking stock
CASPER — Wyoming is one of only a few states that does not provide a Youth Risk Behavior Survey to students. The Wyoming Legislature cut access to the federal funding needed to administer them in schools seven years ago. 

The loss of this data has left Wyomingites, educators, parents and policymakers in the dark when it comes to the issues impacting the state’s youth, according to the Wyoming Community Foundation. The organization is pushing to reinstate the survey to “once again, have access to valuable information,” which was collected successfully for more than 20 years before the policy change.

