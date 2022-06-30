CASPER — A dozen environmental groups filed two separate lawsuits on Wednesday challenging the federal oil and gas lease sale underway in Wyoming. The sale is the state’s first under President Joe Biden.
Both lawsuits were filed less than a day after the Bureau of Land Management finalized its offerings: roughly 170 parcels spanning about 144,000 acres across the West, with the bulk of the prospective leases — 123 parcels and close to 120,000 acres — located in Wyoming. The BLM removed a handful of tracts from the sale, including the only one that would have been available in Utah, in response to concerns raised during the public protest period, but stuck otherwise to the shortlist it released in April.
It dismissed many environmental groups’ objections to its environmental analysis altogether.
“Once they told us they’re rejecting our arguments for addressing our concerns, there’s really nothing left to do but move to court,” said Mike Freeman, a senior attorney for Earthjustice, which sued over Wyoming’s lease sale on behalf of the Wilderness Society and Friends of the Earth.
The lawsuit argues that the BLM failed to address the effects the leases would have on Wyoming’s wildlife and groundwater or on the climate, violating multiple federal laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act.
“For every one of the other sales that (the BLM is) holding this month, it is offering just a very limited number of oil and gas leases,” Freeman said. “The Wyoming lease sale is particularly egregious.”
“These groups are trying to conjure up a legal precedent to support their agenda of absolutely no oil and natural gas leasing and development anywhere,” Kathleen Sgamma, president of oil and gas industry group Western Energy Alliance, said in a statement.
“Public lands are managed in a balanced manner,” Sgamma added.