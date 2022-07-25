6-29-22 Chamber Candidate Forum 2_SD 001.jpg
Gubernatorial candidate Brent Bien, left, shakes hands with Governor Mark Gordon after answering a series of questions during the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce's candidate forum at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

CASPER — The candidates hoping to unseat Gov. Mark Gordon have their work cut out for them.

A Morning Consult poll released Tuesday showed Gordon tied with his counterpart in Vermont as the nation’s most popular governor. The same poll showed Gordon with a minuscule 17% disapproval rating, the lowest in the nation.

