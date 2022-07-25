CASPER — The candidates hoping to unseat Gov. Mark Gordon have their work cut out for them.
A Morning Consult poll released Tuesday showed Gordon tied with his counterpart in Vermont as the nation’s most popular governor. The same poll showed Gordon with a minuscule 17% disapproval rating, the lowest in the nation.
On Wednesday, two candidates hoping to unseat Gordon tried to convince a crowd at Washington Park that a governor with a 74% approval rating needs to be replaced. Gordon, meanwhile, made his case for why voters should keep him in Cheyenne for another four years.
“Well, I’d hope I’m accessible and responsive to the people of Wyoming,” Gordon said afterward, when asked about the poll. “I mean that’s very nice to be ranked that way but, you know, I’m just going to keep working as hard as I can to make sure that we keep moving this state forward. It’s nice to hear that, but that’s not what I’m resting on.”
Gordon was joined at the Politics in the Park forum by Republican challengers Rex Rammell and Brent Bien. Candidate James Scott Quick was unable to make the forum for reasons unannounced.
Neither Rammell nor Bien seemed deterred by the popularity of the man they are hoping to defeat.
“I guarantee he doesn’t have enough support,” Rammell said when asked about the poll results. “I find very little support for Mark Gordon, and I’ve been all over the state. I’ll bet you, I could count on both hands, a number of people that have stood up for Mark.”
For his part, Bien said if he was elected he would be able to maintain the highest gubernatorial approval rating in the nation.
“Wyoming will lead. We will lead hands down,” Bien said. “My No. 1 goal is to make this the freest state in the nation ... it’s taking more of a stand on certain issues. We are one, all 580,000 of us, man...”