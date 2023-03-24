Hageman.jpg
Congressional candidate Harriet Hageman claimed the Jan. 6 committee hearings are just an attempt by Democrats and the media to distract the American public from the current administration's fumbling during a Wyoming PBS Republican congressional debate Thursday, June 30, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

A Wyoming official testified this week that he supported using “whatever means is necessary” to obtain management authority over the Yellowstone area’s federally protected grizzly bears.

Brian Nesvik, director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, made the remark while speaking in support of U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman’s H.R. 1245 – Grizzly bear state management act of 2023. The measure would require federal wildlife managers to reinstate a five-year-old grizzly bear delisting decision that was overturned in court — and it would prohibit future legal challenges.

