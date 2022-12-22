Hageman.jpg
Congressional candidate Harriet Hageman claimed the Jan. 6 committee hearings are just an attempt by Democrats and the media to distract the American public from the current administration's fumbling during a Wyoming PBS Republican congressional debate Thursday, June 30, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

CASPER — Wyoming’s Rep.-elect Harriet Hageman celebrated her win against outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney in an appearance Tuesday at Turning Point Action’s AmericaFest conference in Phoenix.

“Harriet, how does it feel to be the most popular congresswoman in America?” the host, Turning Point’s chief operating officer Tyler Bowyer, asked at the start of their interview. 

