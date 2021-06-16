CASPER — State lawmakers voted Tuesday to pursue expanded hate crimes protections in Wyoming, after hearing impassioned testimony from residents and state leaders who say tougher measures are needed to safeguard vulnerable groups.
Based on narrow votes from the Joint Judiciary Committee, the Legislative Service Office will draft two bills: One would require law enforcement to report hate crimes. The other would extend protections to more groups.
“I want a starting point to move forward,” said Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson.
The debate over hate crimes legislation included a critical question: Does Wyoming already have a law on the books? The answer depends on whom you ask.
National groups like the Brennan Center for Justice do not classify Wyoming as having a hate crime law, while the American Civil Liberties Union of Wyoming argues that state does possess one.
“I think it’s important to acknowledge that Wyoming does have a hate crime statute,” said Sabrina King, the campaign consultant for the ACLU in the state.
The statute King referred to is 6-9-102, which states that “No person shall be denied the right to life, liberty, pursuit of happiness or the necessities of life because of race, color, sex, creed or national origin.”
Violating the statute is a misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of six months, a fine of no more than $750, or both.
The statute does not require law enforcement to report hate crimes and does not protect all of the vulnerable populations, according to testimony at Tuesday’s hearing.
Rep. Pat Sweeney, R-Casper, who does not serve on the committee, advocated for an entirely new hate crime bill.
There was some brief talk of taking that approach, as opposed to amending the existing statute, but that attempt failed.
“It did not go as well as I wanted,” Sweeney said.