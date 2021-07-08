BUFFALO — Consistently worsening drought and skyrocketing hay prices in Wyoming are causing issues for livestock owners’ pocketbooks and their ability to sustain full herds.
“I’m hearing people who are saying, ‘We just aren’t going to have the grass out there to keep our livestock out on the range, and if we bring them in sooner, we’ll be feeding hay and we’re anticipating high prices,’” said Jim Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association.
“‘I’m still debating, do I step out now and buy a little hay or do I just sell off more cattle.’ That’s the dilemma.”
The high hay prices, which started in the county during last summer’s drought,
have continued this year, according to Jason Watts, owner of local hay brokerage HayWerks.
This is, in part, because the continued drought in the county this summer has made it nearly impossible to make up for the lost supply.
The most current U.S. Drought Monitor shows that all of Johnson County is in at least moderate drought, with the middle third of the county — north to south — in severe drought and the eastern third of the county — north to south — in extreme drought.
Hay yield is expected to be low, and producers will likely have to give supplemental feed to their livestock when conditions are considered moderate drought or worse, according to the monitor.
And, with that continued drought, hay prices have increased significantly, Watts said, in some cases as much as 85% to 105% for the first cutting.
According to a late June price release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Wyoming alfalfa prices are up to $180 per ton — an increase of $5 over last May — while other hay is also at $180 per ton — an increase of $45 over last May.
And Watts expects those prices will continue to increase for the second cutting.
“The growers and the farmers we’ve bought hay from on the first cutting, they’ve all requested that we rebid their second cutting, second crop, and … their intentions are to raise their prices on the second cutting,” Watts said.