JACKSON — Scrolling through an internal document at Teton County Public Health the wide variety of pandemic-related concerns comes into focus.
This growing list is where health department employees are documenting public complaints, of which they get about two per day. The list is long with whistleblowers reporting a failure to follow a county mask order at businesses, including restaurants, bars, auto shops, gyms and grocery stores.
A sampling of the reports includes:
“Employees seen in kitchen not wearing masks.”
“No cooks were wearing masks. This ends our annual trip to Jackson on a sour note.”
“Two plumbers came into caller’s house who refused to wear masks.”
“Cashier thinks she is immune to COVID and doesn’t wear a mask.”
Public Health’s COVID-19 Advisor Ashley Cassat works as the department’s business liaison.
“I document all the complaints even if they are anonymous,” she said. “I call the business no matter if it is the first complaint there, and I ask what their COVID protocols are.”
Cassat said responses vary.
“It’s everything from, ‘Oh I didn’t know about the health order’ to they are anti mask or they just don’t like them,” she said.
The majority of business owners, Cassat said, are receptive, promising to deal with a problem.
She described the people she’s hearing from as “community members who are really concerned for their health and safety.”
If one business receives three or more complaints Cassat forwards the information to law enforcement. From there things get tricky, as evidenced on Oct. 26 at Hoback Market.
“We got more complaints there, and so we sent two deputies down that morning,” Sheriff Matt Carr said. “They started reporting back that quite a few customers were not wearing masks. Over the lunch rush they were having a hard time keeping up with construction workers coming in without masks.”
The goal that day, Carr said, was to see for themselves how mask compliance was going at the market and to encourage customers to wear them. Carr said if there were non-exempt people who were willfully violating the mask order, deputies were ready to trespass them from the business.
The property owners initially consented to trespass notices but changed their minds after seeing “the sheer volume” of their anti-mask customers they would have to trespass.
“We had people getting confrontational with us,” Carr said.
Carr and Lt. Lloyd Funk joined their two deputies at Hoback Market on Oct. 26 after the deputies reported some anti-maskers getting angry at them.
“We had about 90% of non-mask-wearing people who complied,” Carr said. “Then about 10% immediately got hostile about it.”
Carr sympathized with the Hoback Market owners not wanting to ban some of their most loyal customers from shopping there.
But issuing trespass notices was his agency’s creative workaround to having to enforce the county health order.
“It’s a way to enforce something without using the public health order, that I don’t feel has enough weight behind it for us to have probable cause to issue a citation,” Carr said.
In the order it says “any person or legal entity that violates this Order shall be subject to criminal prosecution under Wyo. Stat. Ann. 35-1-105 and -106.”
But Carr said the ordinance has stipulations in it that make it hard to decipher the unwilling from the legally exempt.
“The way it is written we can’t get enough information and evidence from people,” he said. “We aren’t allowed to ask about medical conditions that prevent people from wearing masks. If it was just about writing citations, we would do that and let the courts deal with it, but as soon as someone doesn’t accept the citation, we are in an arrest situation. And we don’t want to violate anyone’s constitutional rights.”