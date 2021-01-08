CHEYENNE — The exterior doors of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department were vandalized with fake blood early Thursday morning, a few days after a protest was held at the Wyoming State Capitol against public health orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kathy Emmons, executive director of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, said the vandalism occurred early Thursday morning, likely around 5:30 a.m. The timeframe was determined because a copy of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle had already been delivered when the fake blood, material often used on Halloween, was splattered across the front and side doors.
While there were no suspects as of Thursday morning, local health and law enforcement officials noted the motivation could be tied to local opposition to COVID-19 health orders. On Monday, roughly 250 residents gathered at the state Capitol to protest the orders and burn masks.
The protest was one of several held in Cheyenne since last spring.
Emmons speculated the events Wednesday in Washington, D.C., in which a President Trump-incited mob invaded the nation’s Capitol and forced lawmakers to take shelter, also could have driven the vandal to act.