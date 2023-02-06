The scientific consensus is clear when it comes to gender-affirming care: it reduces suicidality and promotes well-being for transgender people.
Even when it comes to patients under the age of 18, all major medical organizations back evidence-based gender-affirming care like therapy and medication that temporarily stops puberty. That includes the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, the American Psychological Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Endocrine Society, among others.
At the same time, conservative lawmakers across the country and in Wyoming have promoted bills that limit options for transgender people and their doctors.
WyoFile used a scientific lens to analyze several pieces of legislation — bills that restrict what teachers can talk about, what gender-affirming care can be provided to trans youth, which kids can participate in school sports and whether Medicaid expansion could benefit those who seek out gender-affirming care.
Senate File 117 – Parental rights in education would ban teachers from talking about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms in a manner the state board of education deems “not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate.”
It’s similar to so-called “don’t say gay” legislation passed in Florida.
“I wanted to focus on the youngest children. The children that we would hope that the parents would be fully involved with,” the bill’s sponsor Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, said in a hearing.
When asked about what happens when kids ask about these topics, though, Dockstader said, “K through 3? That’s a very early age. Let’s proceed cautiously.”
Kids as young as 3 first start becoming aware of gender constructs and placing themselves into a construct, according to University of Minnesota professor Jenifer McGuire.
“Sometimes kids are able to articulate that at [that] early age,” she said in a media briefing in September.
Recent polling has shown that the debate and passage of this kind of legislation has a negative impact on trans kids’ mental health.
Despite anti-trans rhetoric, though, there are multiple organizations devoted to supporting LGBTQ people struggling in Wyoming.
Steps like letting kids use a different name than what was given at birth had positive impacts on mental health, reducing suicidality and anxiety.
The trans community has the highest rate of suicide attempts, according to peer-reviewed research and findings from a national survey in 2015. About 40% of respondents said they had attempted suicide in their lifetime — almost nine times the national rate. More than a third of those attempts happened by age 13.
That survey was re-opened in 2022, and updated results are expected this year.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from 2020 revealed that Wyoming had the nation’s highest suicide rate.
About 94% of children who “socially transition,” or start presenting themselves publicly as a trans person, retain that identity over five years, according to research published last summer.
Senate File 117 has passed the Senate and now heads to the House.
Senate File 111 – Child abuse-change of sex creates a felony child abuse charge for providing “any procedure, drug, other agent or combination thereof that is administered to intentionally or knowingly change the sex of the child.”
That includes administering puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries, though many medical professionals noted that there are no sex reassignment surgeries being done in Wyoming.
Senate File 111 has exemptions, including for babies born with an ambiguous sex or who develop both sets of sex organs. However, it does not exempt psychological conditions because, “if you allow this kind of sex change as a result of those, you’d create a loophole that would just be impossible,” said Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, sponsor of the bill.
“Studies find poorer mental health and twice as many suicidal thoughts and attempts among youth not yet receiving gender-affirming care when compared to youth who are receiving care,” according to a compilation of research published by the Society for Research in Child Development.
WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.