GILLETTE — The Campbell County Public Health officer compared people who have tested positive for COVID-19 yet break quarantine to “homegrown terrorists,” a correlation that angered at least one county commissioner.
During a public comment period at the commission’s Tuesday meeting, Dr. Kirtikumar Patel expressed frustration over the recent surge in cases.
On Sept. 23, there were 233 confirmed cases in Campbell County since the pandemic began. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 362 confirmed cases. The increase is due to the loosening of restrictions and people getting lax in observing public health guidelines like social distancing and wearing masks when appropriate, he said. He acknowledged that the longer the pandemic drags on, the more tired people will become.
Patel said Public Health Department nurses are doing everything they can to contact trace, check up on people and keep the virus from spreading.
But they can’t force anyone to stay home, and therein lies the problem, he said.