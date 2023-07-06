Preference Points 2.jpg
Buy Now

A couple of bull moose run across a field near Elk View Lodge in the Bighorn National Forest.

 File Photo | The Sheridan Press

BUFFALO — For Wyoming State Forester Kelly Norris, reducing wildfire risk in the United States will require more than just working with wildland firefighters to “put out the fire.” Instead, forest managers need to consider long-term solutions that involve taking more fuels out of forests.

Those were the themes of Norris’ testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources in Washington, D.C., in June, where Norris — who worked as the state forester near Buffalo for over a decade — answered questions from Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, and other members of the high-powered congressional committee.

Tags

Recommended for you