CHEYENNE — A hearing panel convened by the Wyoming State Bar found Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove in violation of multiple rules of professional conduct that govern attorneys in the state.
Thursday evening, the panel said that it found Manlove in violation of Rule 1.1, duty of competence; Rule 1.3, duty of diligence; Rule 3.3(a), duty of candor to the tribunal; Rule 3.4(c), duty to follow rules of the tribunal; Rule 8.1(a), material false statements in a disciplinary proceeding; and Rule 8.4(d), which says, “It is professional misconduct for a lawyer to engage in conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice.”
The decision was read by hearing panel chair Christopher Hawks about four hours after he and the panel broke to deliberate. Hawks, an attorney based in Jackson, is one of three panel members chosen from the Bar’s full Board of Professional Responsibility, the hearing body for attorney discipline in Wyoming.
Formal charges filed by the Office of Bar Counsel last year with the Wyoming State Bar allege that Manlove mishandled the prosecution of cases in Laramie County and inappropriately dismissed certain cases, and that she created a hostile work environment for employees of the district attorney’s office.
The hearing will resume at 10 a.m. Friday in the Wyoming Ballroom at Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. Special Bar Counsel Weston W. Reeves and Manlove’s attorney, Stephen Melchior, will each have one hour to argue aggravated and mitigating factors in the case. Following these arguments, the panel will again break to deliberate what level of sanction to recommend to the state Supreme Court, which will have the final say in any discipline.
Manlove will have the opportunity to appeal any decision to the Supreme Court.
In his closing argument Thursday, Reeves called the evidence in the case “overwhelming.” He said it was so extensive that only a “conspiracy” — between all of Laramie County’s judges, the Office of Bar Counsel and several former employees — could answer it.
Reeves said Manlove believes the BPR process is corrupt because the board denied access to an extensive amount of communications related to the judges, and did not allow seven-hour depositions for each of the seven judges. The denial was reasonable, and discovery has limits, he said.
Reeves also questioned Manlove’s testimony related to Special Bar Counsel’s accusation that she had encouraged the unauthorized practice of law. When it came to the suggestion that law enforcement prosecute some of their misdemeanor cases, that practice had been stopped in previous years for good reason, he said: A law enforcement officer couldn’t both prosecute a case and also testify in it.
The Special Bar Counsel commented on Manlove’s explanation about the limitations of the BEAST system, a database used to store the results of law enforcement investigations. Although she said she was “wholly reliant” on law enforcement to provide her evidence, she could have simply checked for the evidence in the BEAST database, or reached out to law enforcement for more information, Reeves said.