JACKSON — Wyoming is embarking on a broad public review of its elk-feeding program, and the effort is starting off with an open-ended call for public input.
The culmination of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department planning process will be an overarching management plan for 22 state-run feedgrounds, west of the Continental Divide. Elk congregate on the feedgrounds, where the state feeds the wildlife in winter to prevent conflicts with livestock. The long look at feedgrounds follows the agency’s recently redone chronic wasting disease plan, which deliberately did not contemplate feedgrounds. Instead, the practice of feeding elk will be examined holistically in the separate upcoming process.
“We’ll look at all aspects of feedgrounds, disease, management — everything,” Game and Fish deputy wildlife chief Scott Edberg told the Jackson Hole Daily.
Currently the agency lacks a feedground management plan, although Game and Fish spokesman Mark Gocke pointed out they are addressed piecemeal through agency policies and brucellosis planning documents.
Elk feeding is a historic practice that’s been a part of the winter landscape in Jackson Hole for more than a century, dating to even before the 1912 formation of the National Elk Refuge. The state started formalizing its efforts in 1929 and by the 1960s established most of the current feedlots, which attract and sustain nearly 20,000 elk each winter.
Although feeding of wild ungulates persists in Wyoming, the practice has largely fallen off everywhere else. Elk feedgrounds are the repeated target of litigation and have been condemned by wildlife organizations, scientists and neighboring states concerned about the spread of chronic wasting disease.