CASPER (WNE) — The public will get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the difficult court decisions Wyoming judges face during a mock case argument held at Casper College next month. 

On April 11, the Wyoming Supreme Court will hold a mock case argument along with an educational event starting at 11 a.m. in Wheeler Concert Hall, the high court announced. 

