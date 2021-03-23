CHEYENNE — During a monthly weather briefing last week, Cheyenne National Weather Service Meteorologist Jared Allen talked about the “welcome moisture” last weekend’s record-breaking snowstorm had on Wyoming’s drought.
“We had quite a weekend,” Allen said. “A significant winter snow event, with Wyoming on the cold side of the storm getting wet, heavy snow.”
This impact of this moisture, he said, helped push fire season back a couple of weeks across the region — it normally starts at the beginning of March, then kicks into high gear between mid-June and mid-September — the first time in Allen’s recollection that fire season has been pushed back, instead of ahead.
Allen was also concerned about what happens when as much as 52.5 inches of snowfall — the official tally at Windy Peak, north and west of Cheyenne — begins to melt. This could create ice jams on the region’s rivers, causing flooding.
Those two indicators alone are quite different from the outlook just a month and a half ago.
Last summer and fall, what meteorologists deem a “flash drought” hit Wyoming.
It left some 95% of the state “abnormally dry” — quite a change from 2019, a wet year across Wyoming and the region.