POWELL (WNE) — The director of the Park County Office of Homeland Security was arrested outside of Casper on Sunday night on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Charging documents allege that Jack Tatum — who was driving his county-owned vehicle — had a blood alcohol level that was more than three times the legal limit for driving. Tatum pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of DUI at a Monday appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court. The 33-year-old was released on bond pending a trial.
Park County Sheriff Scott Steward, who supervises the Homeland Security office, said Wednesday that Tatum has been placed on administrative leave. The sheriff declined to comment further on the personnel matter. Tatum had been attending the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas, where he was training to become certified as a peace officer.
According to charging documents, a citizen called law enforcement around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to report that someone in a “Park County Homeland Security” pickup truck had cut off another driver, was swerving all over the road and traveling slow at times on U.S. Highway 20/26 west of Casper.
After stopping Tatum, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper said he smelled alcohol on his breath.
Once at the Casper jail, around 9:45 p.m., Tatum provided two breath samples, which put his blood alcohol level at 0.272% and 0.267%.