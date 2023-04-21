CHEYENNE — A new report released Thursday found that the direct value added annually to the state’s economy by hospitals and nursing homes is nearly $2.6 billion. The contribution analysis was commissioned by the Wyoming Hospital Association and its for-profit subsidiary, and was conducted independently by the University of Wyoming’s Center for Business and Economic Analysis in 2022.
Along with the direct value added to Wyoming’s gross domestic product (GDP), experts found significant impacts in other areas.
Hospitals and nursing homes create more than $79 million in state tax revenue, and approximately $520 million in county, state and federal taxes combined.They also support 32,000 jobs, and the 68 hospitals and nursing homes show a total employee compensation of just over $1 billion annually.
“It’s no secret hospitals are often the largest employers in our communities,”said Wyoming Hospital Association President Eric Boley in a statement. “WHA has long emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong and sustainable health care infrastructure for both the physical health and economic health of our state. The data shows the impact is even greater than we thought.”
WHA Vice President Josh Hannes told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle the report was commissioned to show the extent to which their facilities are drivers of local economies and the state economy.