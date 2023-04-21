doctor stock.jpg

CHEYENNE — A new report released Thursday found that the direct value added annually to the state’s economy by hospitals and nursing homes is nearly $2.6 billion. The contribution analysis was commissioned by the Wyoming Hospital Association and its for-profit subsidiary, and was conducted independently by the University of Wyoming’s Center for Business and Economic Analysis in 2022.

Along with the direct value added to Wyoming’s gross domestic product (GDP), experts found significant impacts in other areas.

