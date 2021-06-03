CODY — For owner Brenda O’Shea, a good summer at A Western Rose Motel requires a certain factor no matter how many customers she gets: employees.
“Without them I either have to shut down part of my inventory, or the few employees I do have, burn them out to the point where they have to leave,” she said.
Although their customers have returned in full force after a bit of a downturn in 2020, local hotel and motel owners are not out of the woods just yet. The supply of H-2B and J-1 visa workers, a pool many Cody business owners tap into, remains highly reduced, and for some owners not available at all.
“I know that I’m not the only seasonal business facing this challenge,” O’Shea said. “Hotel rooms are going to be unsold because of the lack of workers and rising labor costs.”
The purpose of both J-1 and H-2B workers is to bridge gaps between foreign countries and American communities and to fill jobs that are hard to find resident workers to perform. In 2020, their presence was lacking as no J-1 workers were allowed and about 32% fewer H-2B workers were let in due to coronavirus concerns.
H-2B workers are available this year, but their approval has come in a delayed and halting manner, causing immigrant visa backlogs, according to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs.
From June 2020 through March 31, former President Donald Trump had banned the entry of all new H-2B individuals with limited exceptions. Despite this, the U.S. Department of Labor reported the highest rate of H-2B jobs unfilled by U.S. workers in 2020 of any year on record.
President Joe Biden’s administration allowed Trump’s suspension of H-2B visa workers to expire on March 31.
In mid-April, the Department of Labor said it would be raising the cap for these seasonal visas from 66,000 to 88,000 for the second half of the 2021 fiscal year. On May 25 the ruling went into effect.
The supplemental visas include 16,000 visas available only to returning H-2B workers from fiscal years 2018, 2019 or 2020, and a remaining 6,000 visas for residents of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.
Employers who claim they will likely suffer irreparable harm if they cannot employ more H-2B workers before the end of the fiscal year may submit a request with the DOL.
Bill Garlow, owner of the Cody Best Western, said he has historically employed H-2B workers from Jamaica.
“They’re really fine people,” he said.
This year he has been guaranteed 17 H-2B workers but is still waiting to hear whether he will get any of the 23 others he has applied for.
“We need them really bad,” he said. “We’re in a real tough spot if I don’t get them.”