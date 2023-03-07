Moose stock Bighorn Mountains
Bull moose run across a field near Elk View Lodge in the Bighorn National Forest Saturday, July 1, 2017.

 File Photo | The Sheridan Press

CODY — After receiving support in the Senate and multiple committees, a bill that would have made significant changes to the preference point system for hunting moose and bighorn sheep died on third reading in the House last month.

Senate File 88 failed on a 22-40 vote Feb. 16. The bill split the vote of Park County’s representatives.

