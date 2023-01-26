mental health stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

CHEYENNE — State representatives compromised Wednesday before the suicide lifeline bill crossed over to the Senate without an original appropriation of $46 million. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, brought forward an amendment on third reading to reinstate a trust fund for the program, but to leave it empty. This followed his first successful amendment on the House floor last Friday that stripped House Bill 65 of its long-term funding source.

“We’re not really doing anything out of the ordinary here, except creating a trust fund with no money established in it. And once that trust fund is established, then, if this body or the next Legislature decides that this program is good enough, we can establish some money back in there,” he told lawmakers. “But this is a good compromise.”

