CASPER — In a highly anticipated decision, the Bureau of Land Management approved a massive oil and gas project proposed in eastern Wyoming.
The federal agency issued a final record of decision on Wednesday, allowing five energy companies to extract federal minerals within the 1.5 million acre project area. The oil and gas companies will now be able to take the next steps in their plan to drill 5,000 wells in Converse County over the next several years.
The final environmental review, published in July, allowed for the construction of up to 5,000 wells, 1,500 miles of gas gathering pipelines and hundreds of miles of water pipelines, along with roads, electrical lines and other infrastructure.
The federal government manages about 64% of the minerals within the project’s vast area.
After receiving public comments and giving Wyoming’s governor the opportunity to conduct a review, the BLM issued its record of decision. It was signed and approved by U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.
“Completing this project highlights our efforts here at the BLM to encourage responsible development on our public lands,” said Kim Liebhauser, the acting state director for Wyoming’s BLM office. “I really appreciate all the hard work and attention to detail by everyone involved, which resulted in a balanced approach that facilitates domestic development while mitigating potential environmental impacts.”
The team of five energy firms behind the ambitious plan include Occidental Petroleum
Corporation, Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Devon Energy, EOG Resources Inc. and Northwoods Energy.
“We are still in the process of reviewing the record of decision but appreciate the BLM for their hard work developing and refining the document,” a spokesman for EOG Resources told the Star-Tribune immediately after the BLM published the decision.
EOG Resources is one of the leading producers of oil and gas in Wyoming.
The Petroleum Association of Wyoming said the finalization of the intensive environmental review places Wyoming in an ideal position.
“As the current pandemic subsides and global demand for petroleum products returns, today’s decision will position Wyoming to capitalize bringing jobs to east central Wyoming and much needed revenues into state coffers,” Pete Obermueller, the association’s president, said in a statement.