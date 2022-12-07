The U.S. Supreme Court has already established that corner crossing from one piece of public land to another is legal, a hunters’ advocacy group says in a court filing.
Backcountry Hunters and Anglers makes that claim in a brief that the U.S. District Court for Wyoming will consider in Iron Bar Holdings v. Bradly Cape, a civil trespass case that has implications for access to 8.3 million acres of public land in the West. In that lawsuit, North Carolina businessman Fred Eshelman, who controls Iron Bar Holdings, claims four Missouri hunters trespassed in 2020 and 2021 by stepping over a corner of his 22,042-acre Elk Mountain Ranch in Carbon County.
Eshelman’s complaint claims the four hunters — who never set foot on Elk Mountain Ranch land as they crossed from one section of public land to another at a four-corner checkerboard-like intersection with ranch land — trespassed through his airspace and caused up to $7.75 million in damages.
The national hunters’ group BHA has weighed in on the side of the Missourians.
“A private landowner with half the ownership of a corner does not have a veto over access by the owner of the other half of the corner — namely the federal government, and by extension, the people of the United States,” the brief states. “No individual monied interest should have the right to restrict the public from stepping across the corner of one adjoining parcel of federal public land to another, commonly known as ‘corner crossing.’”
Some 8.3 million public acres would be “corner locked” if corner crossing is illegal, according to onX, a digital mapping company. Approximately 2.4 million acres of that lies in Wyoming.
BHA filed the proposed “amicus” legal memo to aid the court with an informed perspective. The official filing, due in court Monday, was not expected to deviate significantly from the proposed brief filed in the case, a BHA spokesperson said.
The official brief had not been posted to a court website by deadline Monday.
No law specifically allows or prohibits corner-crossing, experts say. Nevertheless, landowners and some prosecutors have used the threat of trespass to discourage the public from hop-scotching on adjoining public land sections.
“Individuals should not have to roll the dice and potentially subject themselves to the mercy of litigious landowners or local prosecutors just to recreate on public land that they legally are allowed to use,” BHA attorney Eric Hanson wrote in his brief. These individuals [hunters and others] are being discouraged from exercising their rights to recreate on public land … by landowners seeking to claim for themselves land that belongs to all Americans.”
The brief argues that two U.S. Supreme Court decisions and three federal appeals court opinions interpreted the 1885 Unlawful Inclosures Act to favor the hunters and public access by corner crossing.
“Federal law is clear that attempts to bar access to public lands, whether by fences or threats of trespass, are improper nuisances that Congress abated through the UIA,” the brief states.
In a decision in 1893, the U.S. Supreme Court sided for public access and against an irrigation developer who sought to fence public land in Colorado. Daniel A. Camfield, who farmed in Greely, Colorado, and William Drury, erected fences that blocked access to about 20,000 acres of public land, according to a summary of the case on the website Justia.
“In Camfield v. United States, the Supreme Court held that fences put up inches inside private land on the checkerboard border with public land was unlawful…” BHA attorney Hanson wrote.
The Camfield decision relies on a legal maxim that holds that a landowner may use his or her property “in such a manner as to not injure that of another,” the high-court stated. To rule otherwise would be contrary to the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution, the opinion stated.
The hunters’ organization offered its opinion with gusto, BHA President and CEO Land Tawney said in a statement. “Since BHA was founded around a campfire almost 20 years ago, we have been proud to fight for the values of the public lands hunter and angler, and we are committed to ensuring that access to our public lands and waters is freely available to us all,” his statement reads.
The checkerboard pattern of land ownership is a relic of railroad-building days when the federal government granted developers every other section along proposed rail lines in exchange for construction of those routes. The grants “took a peculiar form,” one court said in describing the land ownership pattern. In Wyoming the checkerboard eventually stretched for 20 miles on either side of the rails across the southern part of the state.
In the last 100 years courts have continued to uphold the public-access principle, BHA’s Hanson contends. A 1914 federal appeals court resolved a Wyoming case — Mackay v. Uinta Development Co. — involving fences erected to block sheep from grazing public land. The fences were built in such a manner that “not even a solitary horseman could pick his way across without trespassing,” according to the court’s decision. “[A]ll persons … have an equal right of use of the public
domain, which cannot be denied by interlocking lands held in private ownership,” the brief states, quoting the appeals court.
The decision addresses private property rights, Hanson’s brief claims. The opinion “lessens in a moderate degree what are frequently regarded as absolute rights of private property,” the court wrote.
A federal appeals court also decided another 1914 case in favor of access, this time in North Dakota where a landowner used fences and natural barriers to prevent passage to public property. In Stoddard v. the United States, the appeals court said the UIA was “intended to prevent the obstruction of free passage or transit for any and all lawful purposes over public lands,” according to court filings.
WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.