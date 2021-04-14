JACKSON — A lawsuit has been filed in Teton County District Court challenging whether the Wyoming Outfitters and Guides Association is eligible to receive complementary, open-slated hunting licenses to auction off for fundraising.
The litigation pits an advocacy group representing Wyoming resident hunters, an organization named Mountain Pursuit, against the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and its seven-person commission. Mountain Pursuit takes issue with how the trade association that represents Wyoming’s outfitters and guides is a regular beneficiary of complementary licenses that are donated by Wyoming Game and Fish commissioners.
“The plain language of the statute and the rules says that a ‘charitable nonprofit’ has to work for the general public, and Wyoming Outfitters and Guide Association has self-defined itself as not being a charitable nonprofit,” Mountain Pursuit founder Rob Shaul told the News&Guide. “They’re a nonprofit, but they work for the good of their business members — not the general public.”
Ahead of filing the lawsuit Shaul attempted an administrative appeal, but the Wyoming Game and Fish Department wrote him back that the Wyoming Outfitters and Guides Association had signed the necessary affidavit and did fit its definition of a “nonprofit charitable organization.”
The statewide association is registered as a 501©(6), which is a form of nonprofit the Internal Revenue Service recognizes that represents business leagues, trade organizations or chambers of commerce.
The Wyoming Legislature created the commissioners license program a quarter century ago. Each of the agency’s seven commissioners receive eight licenses to donate to an organization that auctions them off to raise money for wildlife research, management, community events or other causes. The licenses generate good sums of money because they’re convertible into any full-price elk, deer, or antelope license — and so wealthy non-residents can buy them via auctions or outright if they are seeking a tag for a hard-to-draw hunting area.
Game and Fish keeps an accounting of what becomes of its commissioners’ tags on its website. The licenses go to a wide array of organizations.