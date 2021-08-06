PINEDALE — If a hunter posts self-congratulatory photos on Facebook with an elk, moose, wolf, badger or deer taken in a questionable hunt, a wildlife investigator might be calling one day.
After a multiyear investigation that spanned western states and Facebook pages, Melanie M. Peterson, of Merna, west of Pinedale, is charged with 19 misdemeanor violations of hunting regulations. Peterson and her husband Kirby own and operate Timberline Lodge and Big Country Outfitters at the edge of the Wyoming Range. The alleged violations resulted from an investigation into nonresident hunts Peterson arranged and guided in 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018, court records show.
Peterson is listed on the lodge’s website as a “seasoned guide and outfitter.”
She is also known for competing in — and winning — the title of Extreme Huntress 2018 in an international women’s competition that tests outdoor skills, fitness and marksmanship.
The charges include seven counts of taking game without a license or during a closed season, two counts of taking a furbearing animal without a license and two counts of guiding without a professional license. As a guide or outfitter, Peterson is also charged with eight counts of failing to report the violations, according to the case filed July 27 in Sublette County Circuit Court.
Penalties recommend jail time and fines — and the first seven require suspensions of hunting privileges for at least five years, according to records. She was licensed as a professional guide during the calendar years of 2009 to 2011 and 2013 through 2020 but her application and payment dates have varied each year, according to the file.