JACKSON (WNE) — A Teton County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a dog that was chasing and mauling deer Sunday afternoon, a first in nearly 20 years for Teton County law enforcement officials.

While Wyoming statute allows law enforcement officers to kill dogs when they injure or threaten big game animals “with immediate injury,” it’s rarely done.

