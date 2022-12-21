That’s encouraging for someone like House Freedom Caucus Chairman, Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, who’d like to see state government tighten its belt.
“That’s a very conservative makeup,” Bear said, while adding that “it’s a bit of a mix” on the House side where he’ll be joining the fiscal-focused committee for the first time in January.
Others see the tax-averse members as being at odds with the very basis of the committee, which is largely to find new sources of money to balance the budget.
“That committee would probably be better off just not meeting because nothing will get [done],” according to economist and former Republican lawmaker Mike Madden, who spent six of his 12 years in the body as chair of the House Revenue Committee.
It’s not just the political ideology of much of the committee that gives Madden that impression. It’s also the fact that the last year was more lucrative for Wyoming than expected, with all major state revenue streams exceeding what was estimated in early 2022. Plus, Wyoming is still flush with one-time federal dollars, mostly from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“The focus of the Revenue Committee is really based on what’s perceived as the financial condition of the state,” Madden said. “And right now the financial condition looks rosy.”
Gov. Mark Gordon has cautioned against the potentially blinding effect of that outlook, asking the Legislature to prepare for future financial challenges by putting about half of the windfall aside for savings and investments. The remaining funds should go toward a “lean budget,” according to Gordon. That kind of budget, however, has landed Wyoming in court. In August, the Wyoming Education Association sued the state for allegedly failing to adequately fund education.
This set of circumstances is not all new to Wyoming, but rather the most recent wrinkle in a long boom-and-bust history. In the not so distant past, Wyoming was bracing for its largest revenue decline in state history due to the COVID-19 pandemic and crashing oil, gas and coal activity. Even then — before mineral rebounds and stimulus funds provided a short-term infusion — the revenue committee soundly rejected a litany of tax-raising proposals. With the near-term pressure now off, however, some say current conditions are an increasingly rare opportunity to revamp the state’s revenue and spending structure.
“We don’t have to come out with a whole slew of taxes to right this ship, but we need to start thinking incrementally,” Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, said. “Because there’s no better time than right now, when you don’t feel like you’re doing stuff with a gun to your head.”
Some of those steps are in motion with the Revenue Committee, including legislation to bring property tax relief to some residents and a bill to expand Medicaid.
Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, will replace Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, as Senate Revenue Committee chair. Before becoming chair in 2019, Case served on the committee for 17 years. It’s a difficult committee, according to Case, who said “most people don’t want to talk about revenue in Wyoming.”
Right now soaring property taxes are driving a lot of policy at the state level, Case said, “because homeowners have seen their taxes go up, so they’re angry. They think the government has more money because they pay more taxes.”
That perception is misleading, Case said, because property taxes fund local governments. So it’s possible in any given year for the price of homes to rise, bringing up property taxes locally while the mineral revenues that fund the state go down, according to Case.
“So the [state] government gets less money but your taxes are up,” Case said. “That should tell you right there that we have a problem with our tax structure.”
Tone is also a challenge for the Revenue Committee, which Case describes as “cantankerous” and increasingly “angry in the last couple of years.”
WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.