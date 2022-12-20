GILLETTE — On Friday, stores around Gillette were filled with customers looking for groceries, finishing up some last minute shopping and scoping for the cheapest prices.
After two days of being cooped up in a blizzard, the stores were bustling.
But that didn’t mean the shelves were full or the prices were lower. For many shopping Friday, the trends they’d seen throughout the last 18 months remained the same: “Insane” prices and a limited amount of goods.
In 2021, customers bought gifts early to prepare for shipping delays and supply issues. This year, that battle still continues.
“I think it’s worse this year than it was last year,” Tasha Veatch said of the empty shelves and cost. Standing in the Hobby Lobby entrance, she and her daughter Melissa Pierce had just taken advantage of the store’s 30% sale on yarn.
“It’s insane how high prices are. We’re hoping to find eggs. Last week, Walmart didn’t have any,” she said. Veatch also cited sugar, paper plates and milk as items typically easy to find that are now hit or miss.
Trends throughout the state and nation display the economic effects that began to appear after the COVID-19 pandemic hit and still haven’t left. Supply chain issues and worker shortages are just some of the drivers behind the continuous rise in prices.
Between June 2021 and June of this year, inflation in Wyoming hit 10.1%, according to a Wyoming Economic Analysis Division report. Of the six consumer categories within the report, transportation topped the list at 16.4%, followed by food at 15.6% and housing at 8.6%.
Workers, customers and owners have all seen the increases impacting people’s lives in Gillette but overall, many continue to make do, as long as the right ingredients or item is on the shelf, and even better, on sale.
Ashley Lee-Bennett kept track of a woman’s order by removing the stickers from the groceries and sticking them to her jean leg. In charge of the drive-up-and-go orders for Albertsons Friday, Lee-Bennett scanned and packed, filling the cart that she then loaded into a waiting vehicle in the chill and snow.
The task was never-ending. When she came back inside, there was always another order waiting for her.
“It keeps me busy that’s for sure,” she said. “I’m the oldest one in this department but I keep up with them.”
Throughout her time at the store, the freshly turned 37-year-old has spoken with people in the aisles crying as they leave because they can’t find what they need for their families.
“This woman last week, she was just crying because she has a new baby and she couldn’t find any formula,” Lee-Bennett said.
In February, Abbot Laboratories, a large infant formula producer, closed its Michigan plant and recalled many of its infant formula products because of bacterial infections in babies who consumed its products. Since then, a lack of formula has persisted throughout the country.
Formula, along with eggs, milk and butter, are things Lee-Bennett said are hard to keep on the shelves.
Candace Crimm, part-owner at Urban Basket, a local farmers market shop that is filled with local vendors’ wares, agreed.
“It’s the staples,” she said. “It’s hard for us to keep eggs, milk and bread stocked too.”
Often, the empty shelves at Albertsons correlate to coupons or sales put out on different days. And although she says her parent’s generation still buys the brands they grew up with, Lee-Bennett said she’s seen a transition in her generation and younger to take the price cut and buy the off-brand instead.
Some of the serious hikes in prices include eggs, which she said have risen from about $6 per five dozen eggs to $25 and milk, rising from $2 to $4 per gallon.
In August, inflation in eggs from the year before reached about a 40% increase, according to AP reports.
The avian influenza or bird flu was one of the biggest impacts in egg, chicken and turkey prices and resulted in the culling of millions of birds. The number of birds went down but the demand has not decreased.
Troy McKeown, owner of Don’s Supermarket, said turkeys were one area he noticed a sizable difference.
“Last year, I think we were selling (turkeys) for about $1.19 to $1.29 a pound without any of our promotions and this year I think it was about $1.79 to $1.99 a pound,” he said. “But I think we sold as many or more.”
But turkeys aren’t the only thing locals have to worry about.
Jason Wood and Kara Garms noticed prices going up in areas outside of the grocery store, as well.
“I mean it’s just everywhere,” Wood said Friday. “Gas has gone down, you know, but it still hurts.”
Garms added that rent in her apartment building also went up by $200.
Even with price drops in gasoline, Thanksgiving weekend still reported the highest fuel costs across the nation, standing at an average $3.68 on Thanksgiving, about 30 cents higher than last year and more than 20 cents higher than the record set in 2012 of $3.44 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Averages in Wyoming are now about $3 per gallon across the state, down from the state high of about $4.90 per gallon in July.
Campbell County now has one of the lowest averages in the state, priced at about $2.65 per gallon for regular fuel.
Although fuel prices have also impacted the airlines, Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport staff said the number of passengers remained about the same from last year, both at about 43,900 passengers from January through November. The passengers are simply paying more to reach their destination.
Airfare rose at the local airport from an average $533 per ticket to about $670 per ticket this year, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
Much of the cost is associated with the increase in fuel, rising to about $4 per gallon in May and June compared to the about $2 per gallon for respective months in 2021.
Along with fuel costs, the city of Gillette also raised three of its utility rates — electricity, water and sewer — in May. For the average resident, that resulted in an increase of more than $12 per month in costs.
As Wood and Garms stood outside of Hobby Lobby, they talked about the last bit of Christmas shopping they had left. Although they weren’t changing up their shopping habits from the year before, Wood said that was due in part to his working a better job with higher pay.
“If it was just me, it would be totally different,” Garms said.
And Lee-Bennet noted that even with pay increases, it’s still hard to cover essential costs for her and her kids.
“You know, they increased the wages across the board, but that’s the same time rent, electric and food all also went up,” she said. “It’s a struggle but you gotta do what you gotta do.”
Veatch said she checks around at stores for sales on different days and is always impressed with those at Hobby Lobby.
“They’ve got a 70% Christmas sale going on,” she said Friday. “I mean, what can beat that.”
Headed into the new year, many look for a reprieve from the constant and seemingly never-ending struggle of paying for rent, transport and groceries but also simply finding essential foods.
“I hope it gets better,” Garms said. “But I don’t know if it will.”