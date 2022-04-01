TORRINGTON — “I mean this in the best way possible, but I don’t ever want to see you again.”
Drew Aldridge addressed a group of incarcerated people who have just earned their high school equivalency diplomas and are preparing to reenter society.
Aldridge works as the Academic Manager at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Facility in Torrington, the primary intake center for all inmates not sentenced to death, and home to the top education programs for inmates in the state. From welding to braille, incarcerated people there can choose a program and earn their certification in that skill. Those without high school diplomas are required to earn their equivalency diplomas, and all these education opportunities open new doors once they reenter society. Approximately 96% of incarcerated individuals do reenter society.
“They’re going to be your neighbor,” Aldridge said. “[Through education,] they’re able to kind of change that [harmful] mindset.”
Studies have shown the link between education and recidivism — the likelihood those who have served their time will reoffend. WDOC works with local institutions such as Eastern Wyoming College to provide education opportunities for incarcerated persons in hopes of keeping the local recidivism rate as low as possible.
The partnership between WDOC and EWC began nearly two decades ago.
“Our commitment is to help provide [incarcerated individuals] with educational opportunities,” EWC Vice President of Academic Services Roger Humphrey said.
EWC teaches classes in the prisons within its service area, including WMCI in Torrington and the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk. The Second Chance Pell Grant, which EWC has applied for through the Department of Education, would provide more opportunities for the school to teach new classes and expand its available programs.
“If this is approved, it provides access to qualifying incarcerated people to be able to access funds to be able to take more courses,” Humphrey said. “For example, it could look like us going in and teaching an English class or a math class. [The grant] will allow the incarcerated individuals to be able to potentially access more courses and programs.”
The Department of Education has yet to announce a decision on EWC’s application for the Second Chance Pell Grant.