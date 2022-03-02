JACKSON — Internet crimes against children, ranging from sexual abuse and trafficking to distributing pornography, are on the rise nationally and statewide.
”We are busier than we’ve ever been in the history of Wyoming,” said Chris McDonald, special agent of the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and commander of the Internet Crimes Against Children task force since early 2019.
McDonald receives and investigates all tips in Wyoming, from undercover operations to phone-in tips and all reporting that social media sites are required to share if they detect what they believe to be child pornography or child exploitation material. Legally, companies such as Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram must report exploitative materials of minors to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
This reporting from social media sites is where most of McDonald’s work comes from, and the number of tips ICAC has received has skyrocketed in the last five years.
“In 2019, when I started, we had 263 tips total for the year,” McDonald said. “In COVID during 2020, we had exponential growth with 520 tips.”
That increased again in 2021 with 617 tips. For a small organization of six investigators (10 total with help from part-time, local and federal partners), the increase has been unprecedented. For McDonald, the reason for the rise in tips isn’t simply fallout from a global pandemic.
“The COVID impact is at least partially true,” McDonald said. “People are home. We also had a lot more children at home and on the internet. The reporting increased greatly. But the reporting has also increased because the technology to identify child exploitation material means we’re seeing so much more reporting as well.”
Terri Markham is the co-founder and executive director of Uprising, a Sheridan-based nonprofit that’s focused on the prevention and education around exploitation and trafficking. Markham has seen the desensitization of these issues in the youth she talks to.
“When we work with youth ages 12+ we utilize anonymous surveys,” Markham said. “Twenty-five to 45% of youth report that they engage in sending nude photos or being propositioned on the internet. It’s just a normal piece of life for them, it’s a normal occurrence, it’s the access to technology they have.”