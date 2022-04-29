GILLETTE (WNE) — The police investigation into the local man found dead near the dog park following the blizzard last weekend continues as the cause of death remains undetermined.
Kendal Jason Stafford, a 39-year-old Campbell County man, was found dead near the dog park by another man, 38, who was walking in the area around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Hypothermia, or exposure to the cold, is still under investigation as a potential cause of death, said Paul Wallem, Campbell County coroner.
Wallem said an autopsy of the body was completed earlier this week with no cause of death confirmed.
The time of death is also still under investigation, Wallem said.
About 19 inches of snow fell on Gillette last weekend, with 16 of those inches falling Saturday. Wind speeds tracked around 45 mph throughout the blizzard, with gusts pushing closer to 60 mph.
The coroner’s office is awaiting the results of a toxicology report, which Wallem said is standard procedure for potentially accidental deaths.
The investigation into the case is ongoing and police had no new information to release as of Thursday morning, said Police Sgt. Steve Dillard.