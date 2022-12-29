Arsonist-pic.png

The Casper Police Department released this image of the arsonist June 7, 2022.

 Courtesy photo | Casper Police Department

CASPER — It has been seven months since someone set fire to an abortion clinic in Casper amid fierce national debates over reproductive rights.

Detective Andrew Linkowski with the Casper Police Department said the case is still on his desk, and he’s still working with analysts, an agent from the FBI and another from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

