Judge courtroom gavel stock
Buy Now
Coutesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

CHEYENNE — The majority of Wyoming voters opted to let local governments invest money in the stock market, but they don’t want judges to stay on the bench past age 70.

Going against the wishes of the state’s county treasurer’s association, 103,366 voters supported Constitutional Amendment A during Tuesday’s general election, according to data posted on the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office website.

Tags

Recommended for you