Courtesy photo |

CODY — The gravelly, guttural voice of Tommy Herr poured through the phone as he told the story of Tesla Rose, affectionately known by many locals and tourists as the Irma Dog. Tesla passed away on July 27.

Tesla Rose was often spotted with Herr at the Irma Hotel and the Silver Dollar Bar.

