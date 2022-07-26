Judge Court gavel stock
JACKSON — A lawsuit filed Monday seeks to halt Wyoming’s abortion ban from going into effect Wednesday, arguing that the ban violates the state constitution and women’s rights to access health care.

The civil lawsuit, filed in Teton County District Court, requests a temporary restraining order be issued no later than Tuesday and an emergency hearing be held to determine the constitutionality of the statewide ban on abortion.

