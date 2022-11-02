JACKSON — As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem.
In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing or illegal camping as the unhoused seek shelter amid plunging temperatures.
Fairgrounds employees have called for a man sleeping in their restrooms. Men are camping in their cars in the Millward Street parking garage. A 70-year-old man was cited for trespassing and illegal camping Oct. 22 for sleeping in the Miller Park restrooms. Just three days later, he was arrested for continuing to sleep there, along with two other men, a 37-year-old and a 57-year-old.
According to Lt. Russ Ruschill of the Jackson Police Department, his team regularly comes into contact with 15 unhoused people around town.
“Fifteen is high and unique to this year,” Lt. Ruschill said. “We usually have no more than 10, I would guesstimate.”
The current playbook for helping the “chronically” unhoused in Teton County varies, but if they’re deemed to be committing a crime, police will issue a citation or arrest them. If a mental health crisis is occurring, they may take them to the hospital for medical attention or partner with the Community Counseling Center or Salvation Army to find a place for them to go.
But for “frequent fliers” who cycle in and out of jail, Teton County Circuit Court Judge James Radda has begun writing into their release orders that they must take the bus to Salt Lake City.
To leave jail, they must leave Jackson.
“Our mission is their safety,” Ruschill said. “Salt Lake City has more resources down there. The Greyhound runs out of Salt Lake. We have no bus service here other than SLC, and the Salt Lake Express is cheap.”
Homeless advocates see such displacement as inhumane and costly.
Wren Fialka is the founder and executive director of the Spread the Love Commission, a Jackson nonprofit she started in 2014 that now helps people facing homelessness all over the country meet their basic needs.
Spread the Love collects and distributes gloves, socks, sleeping bags, mats, backpacks, toiletries, first aid supplies and more to people in need. Fialka has worked in Miami, Denver and the Wind River Reservation. One frequent distribution location is Salt Lake City.
“Salt Lake City has gotten more and more dangerous every year I’ve been down there,” Fialka said. “People are living by the railroad tracks miles away from running water in a snowstorm because they’ve been pushed that far out of the city. That’s where we’re sending them to.”
Salt Lake City also conducts “sweeps,” encampment raids to clean up the streets. However, Fialka said these sweeps rob the unhoused of their key possessions and their dignity.
“They’ll get their IDs taken, their money, their shoes, really all of their essential belongings,” she said. “Sweeps and shipping people to different places doesn’t work. If we’re not treating them like humans, it’s not a solution.”
Carl Moore, co-founder of Salt Lake City organization OUR’s — Our Unsheltered Relatives — said if Jackson and other towns like Las Vegas are sending their homeless to Salt Lake City, those places should be contributing funds to Salt Lake City’s resource centers.
Moore also is an Indigenous rights activist who said Jackson should rethink how they conceptualize “residency.”
“Jackson is made up of all alien residents unless they’re Lakota or Sioux,” Moore said. “Can’t be picking and choosing who they allow to be strangers.”
Fialka said many judges across U.S. cities are writing into their release orders that the homeless must leave their city, but the receiving cities either send them back or send them elsewhere.
According to Moore, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall is telling the homeless they need to go anywhere but there.
What’s different about Teton County’s homelessness crisis compared to other U.S. cities, Fialka said, is that it’s “tucked in.”
The stigma for the unhoused, in a society that treats them like a pest, keeps them from coming forward or asking for help. Especially for those with kids who want to protect them from that stigma.
“It’s also people that can have a roof over their heads but maybe there’s black mold, no running water or 12 people in a single-family home with one bedroom,” Fialka said. “There was a mother-daughter who were living in a rundown cabin in Pinedale all winter with no heat.”
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development 2021 Annual Homeless Assessment Report, on a single night in 2021 more than 326,000 people were experiencing “sheltered homelessness” in the United States.
Six in 10 were individuals. Four in 10 were people in families with children.
The tally is taken annually in January, one of the coldest months of the year, which may not provide an accurate snapshot.
In an Oct. 26 statement, the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness put the figure at “well over a million per year.”
The first cause, according to the council and Fialka, is the housing affordability crisis.
“In no U.S. state can someone work full-time for minimum wage and still afford rent for a modest two-bedroom apartment,” the council’s statement said. “For every 100 extremely low-income renters, only 36 affordable units are available.”
Fialka also cited unaffordable medical expenses.
“The support system a lot of us may take for granted is a major reason people end up homeless,” Fialka said. “They may have a family that’s causing them harm, or have no family, or a family without any resources. Then the minute something big happens — violence, death, a medical event — there is zero net. One medical catastrophe can take an entire family out.”
Fialka told a “very typical” story of a 68-year-old man who lost his wife two years ago. Even before she died, they were living on the poverty line.
“With the funeral expenses and medical bills, he was homeless in less than a month,” Fialka said. “In order to stay up through the night, he became addicted to street drugs.”
Many facing homelessness will take “cheap stimulants,” Fialka said, so they can stay awake to avoid being assaulted or robbed.