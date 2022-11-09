Jackson Hole antler arch stock
Buy Now
Courtesy photo

JACKSON — Town councilors are attempting to leverage a public alley currently eyed by a hotel and residential developer for more affordable housing.

Brad Wagstaff, of Midway, Utah, wants to scoop up a 10,000-square-foot alley that connects Mercill Avenue to Perry Street, bisecting a full block at the north end of town that’s already 95% his.

Tags

Recommended for you