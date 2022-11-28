JACKSON — Two years after pledging to go net-zero by 2030, the town of Jackson is working on a plan to get itself there.
At the same time, town officials hope to develop plans to reduce air pollutants, protect water quality and native species, and identify parts of the community that are vulnerable to climate change and build resiliency. In public comments given early last week, local environmental and climate advocacy groups praised the move but asked the town to avoid certain strategies for reducing emissions like carbon offsets.
“We sit at a tipping point, we can ignore the problem that is the climate crisis, or we can stand together as a community and take action,” said Nicole Milavetz, who works at Teton Science Schools and spoke at a Nov. 21 town workshop.
“I think we have a chance as a small community — and a largely affluent community — to step up and be leaders of change and be examples of what we want the future of our world to look like.”
Sunrise Jackson Hole, the Jackson Hole Climate Action Collective and Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance all asked the town to go forward with drafting the plan. Generally, the groups agreed on what they wanted to see included. They wanted the plan to be community wide, include three primary tenets — ecosystem stewardship, climate stewardship and climate resiliency — and measure the widest array of planet-warming emissions possible. Specifically, they wanted greenhouse gas emissions from three sources tracked: the town’s use of fossil fuels (dubbed “scope one” emissions); its consumption of purchased electricity (“scope two”); and emissions from businesses that create products used in Jackson.