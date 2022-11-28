jackson hole stock
Aerial of the town of Jackson.

 BRADLY J. BONER / JACKSON HOLE NEWS&GUIDE

JACKSON — Two years after pledging to go net-zero by 2030, the town of Jackson is working on a plan to get itself there.

At the same time, town officials hope to develop plans to reduce air pollutants, protect water quality and native species, and identify parts of the community that are vulnerable to climate change and build resiliency. In public comments given early last week, local environmental and climate advocacy groups praised the move but asked the town to avoid certain strategies for reducing emissions like carbon offsets.

