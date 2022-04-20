JACKSON — Sam Stein, a firefighter for Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Station 1, is returning home after spending nearly two weeks in Ukraine on a relief mission.
Stein spoke about the highs and lows, from delivering necessities to spending Easter recovering bodies in the war-torn country. The team first landed in Poland, where they organized supplies and drove into Ukraine.
“In Poland it was mostly meeting the team and starting to build the camaraderie,” Stein said. “We ended up getting into Ukraine, no problem, with our humanitarian driver.”
One of the first acts of business for Task Force Joint Guardian, a group composed of 11 firefighters, nine from the U.S., one from Germany and one from Australia, was an unplanned delivery of aid. A Jackson woman had a friend in crisis in Bucha.
The Ukrainian woman “was desperately in need of food, water, supplies, a generator, clothes and fuel,” Stein said. “We pulled some strings and were able to ensure she’s getting a full pallet of aid.”
Stein said the team spent its days clearing buildings and recovering bodies. Stein estimates he helped the team clear six to eight buildings in total, although it was hard to tell given that it was all mostly rubble.