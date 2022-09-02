PINEDALE (WNE) — With the assignment of a different judge to a Bondurant citizens’ civil complaint against Sublette County commissioners and Jackson Fork Ranch’s resort rezone comes a new location for oral arguments.
The January petition, filed to revoke Sublette Board of County Commissioners’ majority approval of billionaire owner Joe Ricketts’ request for a destination resort on Upper Hoback Road, was initially filed in 9th District Court’s Pinedale office for Judge Marv Tyler. Judge Tyler assigned the case to new 9th District Court Judge Melissa Owens in Jackson, who scheduled oral arguments based on all three parties’ legal briefs in Jackson for Aug. 8. Parties then asked Judge Owens to delay it until Aug. 25, which she did.