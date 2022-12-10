STEM students test VR

Hovering over the test dummy, Jackson Hole High School sophomore Selah Higley, 16, tests a spinal navigation device that uses an augmented reality technology while on a field trip to St. John’s Health with her bioengineering class. Teton Orthopaedics spinal surgeon Dr. Chris Hills and Augmedics spine sales representative Dave Prentis taught the class about the new technology used in spinal surgeries.

 Courtesy photo | Kathryn Ziesig Jackson Hole News&Guide

JACKSON — Sporting an augmented reality headset and holding a drill, 16-year-old Olivia Mielke had to ask: “Would you let me into your operating room?”

Dr. Chris Hills of Teton Orthopedics shook his head no, since the $250,000 spinal surgery equipment Mielke tried out was far from a video game.

