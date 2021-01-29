JACKSON (WNE) — St. John’s Living Center officials insist that the facility’s residents are safe and in good hands after five residents who were among nine who tested positive for COVID-19 in the fall tested positive again.
Marsha Sensat, the chief nursing officer for St. John’s Health and executive administrator of the Living Center, confirmed Thursday that five of the residents who tested positive in September and October again tested positive between Jan. 2 and as recently as Monday.
Two of those positive cases have cleared their quarantine period, while two more were expected to finish their quarantines Jan. 29. The fifth case is in the midst of a quarantine of at least 10 days, she said.
None of the residents who tested positive showed any symptoms, “not even so much as a sniffle,” Sensat said, adding that none of the cases required hospitalization.
St. John’s Chief Communications Officer Karen Connelly said there had also been two positive cases at the center in December.
Sensat also said that all five of the recent cases had been vaccinated against COVID-19. She warned people not to make ill-informed judgments about the vaccine’s effectiveness, given that they take a certain amount of time after they are administered to reach their full effectiveness.
“I would have to look at their dates of when they got their last vaccine, because you have another 10 to 20 days until you build up an immunity to it,” Sensat said.