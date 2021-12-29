JACKSON (WNE) — The Jackson Police Department will still handle people who violate businesses’ mask requirements after the Teton County mask mandate expires, Jackson Police Department Chief Michelle Weber said.
Weber also said that businesses should be proactive to avoid having to involve law enforcement. That includes posting clearly written directives to wear masks, handing out masks for free and asking customers to leave before calling authorities.
“I would encourage businesses — if they want people to wear masks — to have somebody handing masks out right at the entrance to their business,” she said.
While that strategy takes an effort, Weber said, it goes a long way to save time and reduces the chance of an escalating situation if somebody chooses not to wear a mask.
“You can’t just expect people to bring masks with them when there’s no mask mandate, and then not supply the masks and expect people to wear them,” she said.
If people remain in the business without wearing a mask, they will be issued a trespass notice for staying in the business when they were asked to leave — not specifically for not wearing a mask.