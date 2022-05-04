JACKSON — Bill Hayes returned last week to Jackson with a light case of COVID-19 and a suitcase full of stories of resilience from his volunteer mission to Poland and Ukraine.
Like many other Americans, his first introduction to Russia’s invasion was on the news. The war had been raging for about a week. Refugees were streaming over the border.
Hayes, a retired energy consultant, thought to himself: “I can’t just sit here and watch this. I’m going to go lend a hand in some way.”
It took about a month to wrangle the logistics, but soon he was on a plane to Krakow, Poland, alongside his son Rob and an old friend from high school, also recently retired. Sarah Kraemer, a friend and travel agent, helped waive bag fees so they could fly with additional supplies.
Having met with Polish citizens over Zoom, the unlikely trio had a welcoming community when they landed. One humanitarian worker led them immediately to the railway station, where 100 Ukrainian refugees — mostly mothers and children — were picking up food. Other volunteers told Hayes they needed more fruit, meat and cheese, so his team went grocery shopping.
“That was our introduction to the system, so to speak,” Hayes told the News&Guide after returning to the U.S. “Then the next day we got in our van and drove to the border and went to a refugee center in Przemysl. I just went in and asked them what they needed, and they had a list of supplies.”
The team took a scrappy approach — partnering with a single bilingual volunteer who could translate and exhausting funds from their own online fundraiser — rather than working under an established nonprofit. Hayes said he sees benefits to both ways, but in this case working independently allowed them to work quickly. While negotiating the Polish-Ukrainian border, Hayes befriended Jackson resident David Craig, who has been volunteering there since mid-March. Together the men packed essential supplies into sprinter vans, which can navigate Ukraine’s torn up streets better than larger trucks. Craig personally delivered one van load to its destination in Bucha. In one center hosting about 1,500 Ukrainian refugees, Hayes volunteered alongside a Polish fireman who worked six days at the shelter.