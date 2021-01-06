JACKSON — A federal civil rights lawsuit filed last week against Teton County School District No. 1 and some of its employees claims they ignored a student’s reports that she was sexually assaulted three different times by two classmates.
Filed Dec. 30 in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming by attorneys Kaden Canfield and Jack Edwards of Etna-based Edwards Law Office P.C., the 58-page lawsuit claims that the school district violated its federal Title IX requirements and failed to report the assaults to law enforcement.
“When plaintiff reported to TCSD administrators that she had been raped by TCSD students and pled for help the very administrators that were charged with protecting plaintiff ignored and betrayed her, telling her that ‘boys will be boys,’ ” the lawsuit claims.
It’s the second Title IX lawsuit filed against the school district in a six-month span. The first one, filed over the summer, includes similar claims that the school retaliated against a female student after she reported being sexually assaulted by a classmate.
Both lawsuits claim that the school district is in violation of Title IX, a federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any federally funded education program.
In the suit filed last week, lawyers argue that “rape culture” is prevalent at Jackson Hole High School.
“The issue at JHHS is systemic, and the culture, predatory,” the lawsuit states. “Consent is not a value. Coercion is the baseline.”
In the new suit the teen plaintiff is referred to by the pseudonym Rachel Roe.
The lawsuit names Superintendent Gillian Chapman, Jackson Hole High School Principal Scott Crisp, Vice Principal Daniel Abraham and the district’s board of trustees as defendants.
When reached Tuesday, Teton County School District Director of Communications Charlotte Reynolds said, “the district is unable to comment on pending litigation.”
The suit says Roe was first sexually assaulted when she was a freshman. Her first kiss after the 2017 homecoming dance quickly turned into rape, the suit alleges.
“[Alleged rape suspect] continued to hold plaintiff down and assault her. She pleaded with him to stop. She tried to push him off,” the suit states.
The same teen, the suit says, sexually assaulted her again a few weeks later on school grounds during a football game.
“She struggled to push him away, and he only stopped when a car drove nearby,” the suit says. “He assured plaintiff his actions were normal and that was just how boys show girls they like them.”
Roe confided in a close friend, who told her she’d been sexually assaulted.
Her grades started to decline and she was distant with her friends, the suit says, so in February 2018 her parents met with the high school counselor to figure out “her sudden scholarly and social decline.”
“It was at this time that plaintiff first confided to her mother that she had been sexually assaulted by [alleged rape suspect] and that the assault and subsequent sexualized rumors at JHHS were the cause of her sudden change in behavior,” the suit states.
The filing says Roe’s harassment at school continued despite several meetings with her parents and school administrators.
“In mid-July of 2018 plaintiff attempted suicide but was stopped by members of her family,” the suit states. “She was admitted to an inpatient therapy program.”
Two months later, the lawsuit says, Roe was raped again, this time by a different classmate.